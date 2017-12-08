Stocks open higher, led by tech shares

Stocks opened moderately higher on Wall Street on Friday as investors welcomed a strong U.S. jobs report and signs of progress in Britain's departure from the European Union.

Technology stocks were leading the way again in early trading, as they have all year. Microsoft was up 2.1%. Apple was up a little less than 1%.

European markets were broadly higher after Britain announced a preliminary agreement on departing from the European Union. Investors were also relieved to see that Germany was moving closer to forming a coalition government.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,645.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 32 points, or 0.1%, to 24,245. The Nasdaq composite advanced 49 points, or 0.7%, to 6,862.