Stocks open higher as tech and bank shares rise

Stocks are off to a solid start on Wall Street as technology companies and banks rise.

Disney rose 1.8% in early trading Thursday after announcing a deal to buy entertainment businesses from Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox conglomerate. Fox was up 0.5%.

Teva Pharmaceuticals soared 15% after the Israeli drugmaker said it would lay off a quarter of its staff.

The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,665.

The Dow Jones industrials climbed 78 points, or 0.3%, to 24,661. The Nasdaq increased 8 points, or 0.1%, to 6,884.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.37%.