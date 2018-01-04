Dow closes above 25,000 for the first time

The Dow Jones industrial average closed above the 25,000-point mark Thursday, just five weeks after its first close above 24,000.

The Dow broke past 1,000-point barriers in 2017 on its way to a 25% gain for the year, as an eight-year rally since the Great Recession continued to confound skeptics.

Strong global economic growth and good prospects for higher company earnings have analysts predicting more gains, although the market may not stay as calm as it has been recently.

The Dow has made a rapid trip since it reached 24,000 points Nov. 30, partly on enthusiasm over passage of the Republican-backed tax package, which could boost company profits this year with across-the-board cuts to corporate taxes.

“For a long while in 2017 I would say the biggest driver was excitement and anticipation over tax reform, but at a certain point I think there was a handover to global economic growth really helping to carry the stock market,” Invesco chief global markets strategist Kristina Hooper said.

Big gains by U.S. blue-chip companies have powered the Dow's relentless rise to new heights over the past year, including an 87% gain by aerospace giant Boeing, a 70% rise by construction equipment maker Caterpillar and a 49% increase by Apple.

The Dow, which was founded in 1896 and is the oldest barometer of the U.S. stock market, has nearly quadrupled in value from its low during the financial crisis in early 2009. But the global economy and spending by people and businesses and governments have been much slower to recover than stocks were.

“Instead of fiscal stimulus, we relied on monetary policy stimulus, which inflates asset prices as opposed to the overall economy,” Hooper said. Stocks have continued to climb as investors saw signs that economic growth was finally improving.

Technology companies, which put up some of the biggest gains in the last year, continued to outpace the rest of the market Thursday.

Banks were benefiting from higher bond yields, which enable them to charge higher interest rates on mortgages and other kinds of loans.

Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo all posted solid gains.

The Dow increased 152 points, or 0.6%, to 25,075.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4%, to 2,723.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 12 points, or 0.2%, to 7,077.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.45%.

