Industrial stocks open lower; high-yield stocks edge up

Losses for industrial companies are pulling U.S. stocks lower at the start of trading, but high-yield stocks are making small gains.

Boeing slid 0.7% and General Electric lost 0.9% Monday morning. Investors didn't appear troubled by the federal government shutdown.

Corporations announced a slew of deals to start the week.

French drugmaker Sanofi said it will buy hemophilia treatment company Bioverativ for $11.6 billion. Bioverativ soared 62.5%.

Biotech drugmaker Celgene said it will pay $9 billion for cancer therapy maker Juno Therapeutics, and Juno jumped 26.9%.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was unchanged at 2,809 after it finished at a record high Friday.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 54 points, or 0.2%, to 26,016. The Nasdaq composite rose 2 points to 7,339.