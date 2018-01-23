Advertisement

Stocks open mostly higher

By Associated Press
Jan 23, 2018 | 7:00 AM
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Gains in technology and consumer-focused companies are sending stock indexes mostly higher in early trading on Wall Street.

Netflix soared 11% in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday after reporting a strong quarter. Amazon rose 1%.

Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble both fell after reporting disappointing results, pulling the Dow Jones industrial average down.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,835.

The Dow industrials fell 23 points, or 0.1%, to 26,187. The Nasdaq composite rose 21 points, or 0.3%, to 7,428.

Small-company stocks were broadly lower.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.63%.

