Stocks skid as tech companies fall; dollar tumbles

U.S. stocks are sinking Wednesday as losses for Texas Instruments and other chipmakers, as well as Apple, pull technology companies lower. The dollar is weaker after Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said the declining dollar is good for U.S. exporters, suggesting he isn't likely to try to stop the currency's recent slide. Gold and silver prices jumped. Airline shares are falling sharply after United Continental said it plans to ramp up capacity.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,839 as of noon Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 78 points, or 0.3%, to 26,288. The Nasdaq composite fell 33 points, or 0.4%, to 7,427. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 8 points, or 0.5%, to 1,602.
The weaker dollar helps multinational companies by making their products less expensive, but it can be less beneficial for smaller, U.S.-focused companies. More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.
TECH TROUBLE: Texas Instruments dropped 7.1% to $112.63 after analysts were disappointed with its revenue forecast for the current quarter. The chipmaker had made steep gains this year, as had some of its competitors. Nvidia slipped 1.4% to $235.66. Applied Materials declined 2.1% to $56.59.
Elsewhere, Apple fell 1.2% to $174.93. Facebook fell $1.52 to $187.83.
DOLLAR DOWN: Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Mnuchin said he's not concerned that the dollar has weakened because when the dollar goes down, it makes U.S. goods less expensive in other markets. That tends to help companies that sell a lot of products overseas, including technology and industrial companies. The ICE U.S. dollar index fell almost 10% in 2017 and is down 3% so far this year.
Mnuchin said the dollar's strength reflects the performance of the U.S. economy, which has grown at a faster pace recently. He also downplayed concerns that China plans to cut back on its purchases of U.S. Treasury notes.
The dollar dropped to 109.07 yen from 110.30 yen. The euro advanced to $1.2391 from $1.2294.
Gold climbed 1.2% to $1,352 an ounce, and silver rose 2.8% to $17.39 an ounce. Investors tend to push up prices of precious metals when they're worried about a weak dollar and the prospect of higher inflation.
STUCK ON THE TARMAC: United Continental plunged 12% to $68.58 after it said it was planning more aggressive growth over the next few years. It's aiming to increase its passenger capacity by 4% to 6% a year through 2020. United has done better recently at handling competition with lower-cost carriers, but investors worried that more flights will mean reduced prices and hurt its profits.
Delta Air Lines dropped 6.1% to $56.26. American slid 7.7% to $53.82. Low-cost carrier Spirit fell 7.4% to $41.28.
BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.65% from 2.62%. That helped banks because higher yields enable them to charge higher interest rates on loans. JPMorgan Chase stock rose 96 cents to $115.17. Citigroup rose 1.1% to $79.38.
Student loan company Navient surged 6.8% to $14.36 after a strong quarterly report.
SPIN CYCLE: Appliance maker Whirlpool continued to rally, as the weaker dollar could boost its sales outside the U.S. It makes most of its sales in foreign markets. The stock rose 3.5% on Tuesday after the Trump administration announced tariffs on washing machines imported into the United States. That was its biggest rise in nine months. On Wednesday it was up 3.9% at $178.69, which put the stock on pace for its biggest gain in a year and a half.
GE MEETS THE SEC: General Electric had a solid fourth quarter, but the stock dropped 2.4% to $16.48 after the company said it's being investigated by federal regulators after disclosing a $15-billion charge to cover miscalculations by its North American Life & Health insurance business.
SORRY, GEOFFREY: Toys R Us, squeezed by Amazon.com and huge chains such as Wal-Mart and saddled with $5 billion in debt, said it will close 20% of its U.S. stores starting in February — about 180 stores. Toys R Us' woes have hurt the already struggling toymaker Mattel. El Segundo-based Mattel fell 3.3% to $17.18. It's down 45% over the last year.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 64 cents, or 1%, to $65.11 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 15 cents to $70.11 a barrel in London.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX and the British FTSE 100 both slumped 1.1%. The French CAC 40 fell 0.7%. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.8%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong and South Korea's Kospi both gained 0.1%.