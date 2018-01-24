Stocks skid as tech companies fall; dollar tumbles

SPIN CYCLE: Appliance maker Whirlpool continued to rally, as the weaker dollar could boost its sales outside the U.S. It makes most of its sales in foreign markets. The stock rose 3.5% on Tuesday after the Trump administration announced tariffs on washing machines imported into the United States. That was its biggest rise in nine months. On Wednesday it was up 3.9% at $178.69, which put the stock on pace for its biggest gain in a year and a half.