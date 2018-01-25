Stocks waver as drugmakers rise and airlines fall further; dollar keeps weakening

U.S. stocks are mixed Thursday morning as healthcare companies including Biogen and Celgene rise while airlines continue to take steep losses as investors worry about rising costs and the possibility of falling fares. The dollar is weakening further. The U.S. currency remains at three-year lows.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 2 points, or 0.1%, at 2,835 as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42 points, or 0.2%, to 26,294. The Nasdaq composite slipped 8 points, or 0.1%, to 7,406. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 2 points, or 0.2%, to 1,596.
MEETING TURBULENCE: Airline stocks continued to decline as quarterly results were reported: Alaska Airlines slid 7.2% to $60.05, and Southwest fell 3.9% to $52.76. American Airlines retreated 3.6% to $52.82.
A day earlier, United Continental sent shivers through the industry when it said it plans to add passenger capacity at a faster pace over the next few years. That could increase the chances of a glut of flights that leads to lower fares. Airlines are also dealing with higher fuel costs as the price of oil rises. Labor costs are up as well.
Other transportation companies also fell. Railroad operator Union Pacific declined 5.9% to $132.90 after its profit disappointed Wall Street.
CHIP CHEERS: Technology companies were mixed, but chipmakers recovered some of their sharp losses from the day before. On Wednesday the Nasdaq posted its worst loss in about four weeks. Intel, which has struggled after reports of a security flaw in its processors, rose 1.1% to $46.03 Thursday. Micron Technology climbed 2% to $43.94.
Chipmakers dropped Wednesday after Texas Instruments gave a weak forecast that left investors concerned about slower growth for the industry.
PRESCRIPTION POWER: Biotech drugmakers Biogen and Celgene advanced after they gave their fourth-quarter reports. Biogen ticked up $2.44 to $348.94. Celgene rose 71 cents to $103.82.
BONDS: Bond prices edged down. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.66% from 2.65%, its highest level in three years. The yield on the two-year note rose to 2.09% from 2.08%.
The European Central Bank didn't make any changes to its stimulus programs. ECB head Mario Draghi said the eurozone economy still needs support to nudge the inflation rate toward healthier levels. It will continue to buy 30 billion euros ($36 billion) in bonds per month until at least September.
CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 109.01 yen from 109.05 yen. The euro rose to $1.2482 from $1.2405. The dollar has fallen to three-year lows, skidding Wednesday after comments by Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin, who said the weaker dollar is good for U.S. exporters.
Although the decline in the dollar has helped technology and industrial companies and other firms that export a lot of goods from the U.S., it has hurt smaller and more U.S.-focused companies, which have not done as well as the rest of the stock market over the last year.
The U.S. economy has grown at a faster pace in the last few quarters, and usually the dollar gets stronger when economic growth picks up. But the economies of many other countries are growing at a faster pace, which has made currencies such as the euro stronger compared with the dollar.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 57 cents to $66.19 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 29 cents to $70.82 per barrel in London.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX fell 0.4%, the CAC 40 in France ticked up 0.1%, and the British FTSE 100 was unchanged. Japan's Nikkei 225 sank 1.1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slid 0.9%. South Korea's Kospi climbed 1%.
UPDATES:
7:40 a.m.: This article was updated with market prices and context.
This article was originally published at 7 a.m.