Stock indexes open lower as tech shares slip

The major U.S. stock indexes were down slightly in early trading Monday, as losses in technology companies outweighed gains elsewhere.
Dr Pepper Snapple Group jumped 29% in the first few minutes of trading after it agreed to be acquired by Keurig in a deal that would create a beverage giant with about $11 billion in annual sales.
The Commerce Department said consumer spending rose 0.4% in December, a solid pace but slower than the big increase in November.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,865.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 34 points, or 0.1%, to 26,582. The Nasdaq composite fell 27 points, or 0.4%, to 7,478.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.69%.