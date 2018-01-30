Advertisement

Healthcare shares fall, leading stock indexes lower

By Associated Press
Jan 30, 2018 | 7:05 AM
A man works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew / Associated Press)

Healthcare stocks are leading U.S. indexes broadly lower in early trading following news of a big new venture in the healthcare business.

Prescription drug makers, drug distributors and health insurers posted big losses early Tuesday on fears of stiff competition from a new venture announced by JPMorgan Chase, Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway.

Express Scripts plunged 9%. UnitedHealth Group sank 4.4%.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 19 points, or 0.7%, to 2,853.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 226 points, or 0.7%, to 26,214. The Nasdaq composite slid 58 points, or 0.8%, to 7,407.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.71%.

