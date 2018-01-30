Healthcare shares fall, leading stock indexes lower

Healthcare stocks are leading U.S. indexes broadly lower in early trading following news of a big new venture in the healthcare business.
Prescription drug makers, drug distributors and health insurers posted big losses early Tuesday on fears of stiff competition from a new venture announced by JPMorgan Chase, Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway.
Express Scripts plunged 9%. UnitedHealth Group sank 4.4%.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 19 points, or 0.7%, to 2,853.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 226 points, or 0.7%, to 26,214. The Nasdaq composite slid 58 points, or 0.8%, to 7,407.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.71%.