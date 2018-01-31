Company earnings drive stocks higher

Stocks moved higher in morning trading Wednesday after several big U.S. companies reported strong quarterly results. Technology companies accounted for much of the market's gain, outweighing losses in healthcare and other sectors. Oil prices headed lower. The market was coming off a two-day losing streak and its biggest drop since August.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 8 points, or 0.3%, at 2,830 as of 10:43 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 185 points, or 0.7%, to 24,262. The Nasdaq rose 34 points, or 0.5%, to 7,436. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks ticked up 6 points, or 0.4%, to 1,589.
THE FED SPEAKS: Investors were awaiting the Federal Reserve's latest policy statement, due out later Wednesday. The statement follows a two-day meeting of the central bank's policymakers, including Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen, who is stepping down when her term expires at the end of this week. The Fed has signaled it could raise its benchmark interest rate three times this year, but analysts don't expect the first hike to be announced before the Fed's March meeting.
TECH SURGE: Technology companies posted solid gains, recouping some of their losses from a day earlier. Advanced Micro Devices climbed 5.6% to $13.59. Electronic Arts jumped 9.8% to $130.28.
HIGH FLYER: Boeing climbed 5.8% to $357.46 after the aerospace giant's latest quarterly earnings topped Wall Street's expectations. The stock has been the biggest gainer in the Dow over the past year.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 14 cents to $64.36 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, declined 16 cents to $68.36 a barrel in London.
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.73% from 2.72%.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 108.94 yen from 108.78 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.2454 from $1.2404.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX was flat, while France's CAC 40 gained 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.4%. In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.8%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.9%. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.3%.