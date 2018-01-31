Company earnings drive stocks higher

THE FED SPEAKS: Investors were awaiting the Federal Reserve's latest policy statement, due out later Wednesday. The statement follows a two-day meeting of the central bank's policymakers, including Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen, who is stepping down when her term expires at the end of this week. The Fed has signaled it could raise its benchmark interest rate three times this year, but analysts don't expect the first hike to be announced before the Fed's March meeting.