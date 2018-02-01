Advertisement

Stocks waver between small gains and losses

By Associated Press
Feb 01, 2018 | 9:10 AM
A man walks past the New York Stock Exchange. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

U.S. stock indexes wavered between small gains and losses Thursday morning after several big companies reported disappointing quarterly results or outlooks. Declines by food and beverage stocks and other consumer-goods companies outweighed gains in energy and other sectors. Bond prices fell, sending yields higher.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 1 point, or less than 0.1%, to 2,822 as of 11 a.m. EST. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 11 points, or less than 0.1%, to 26,138. The Nasdaq was little changed at 7,412. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks was down 5 points, or 0.3%, at 1,569.

DELIVERING A DUD: United Parcel Service slumped 6.4% to $119.11 after it said higher costs affected its business in the fourth quarter.

OUTBID: PayPal slid 8.5% to $78.11 after EBay said it would move to a different payment processor. EBay shares, meanwhile, jumped 15.4% to $46.83.

FUDGED IT: Hershey shares fell 5.1% to $104.73 after the company's latest quarterly results fell short of Wall Street's expectations.

CHIPPER RESULTS: Qorvo jumped 14.3% to $82.05 after the chipmaker served up solid quarterly results.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 52 cents to $65.25 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 66 cents to $69.55 per barrel in London.

BOND YIELDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.74% from 2.71%.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to $109.41 yen from Wednesday's 109.11 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.2449 from $1.2410.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major stock indexes in Europe declined. Germany's DAX sank 1.4%, France's CAC 40 slid 0.6%, and Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.5%. Markets in Asia finished mixed. Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.7%. South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.8%. And Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.9%.

UPDATES:

9:10 a.m.: This article was updated with market prices and context.

This article was originally published at 7 a.m.

