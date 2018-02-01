Stocks waver between small gains and losses

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 1 point, or less than 0.1%, to 2,822 as of 11 a.m. EST. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 11 points, or less than 0.1%, to 26,138. The Nasdaq was little changed at 7,412. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks was down 5 points, or 0.3%, at 1,569.