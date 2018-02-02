Tech companies lead stocks sharply lower

BOND YIELDS: Bond prices declined again Friday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.84% from 2.79% late Thursday. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes, the benchmark for interest rates, has risen swiftly, stoking investor concerns that higher rates could weigh on company earnings and equity prices. This week yields hovered at their highest level since January 2014, fueled by the prospect of stronger economic growth in the U.S. and abroad. European bond yields also rose after the U.S. jobs report came out.