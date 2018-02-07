Stocks rise as Wall Street grows calmer after big swings

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a former Tronc director and major shareholder, plans to pay Tronc $500 million for The Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune. The Times has endured a great deal of turmoil recently. It has changed its top editor three times in the last six months, and its publisher was put on unpaid leave after it was reported he was a defendant in two sexual harassment lawsuits before he joined the paper.