Healthcare companies lead stocks lower after two-day rally

U.S. stocks are lower Tuesday morning as healthcare companies slump. Distributors of prescription drugs and medical suppliers are falling after the Wall Street Journal reported that drugstore chain Walgreens wants to buy the rest of AmerisourcerBergen, a drug distributor, and that Amazon is preparing a bigger push into medical supply distribution. The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed almost 3% from Friday through Monday after a 10% plunge over the previous two weeks.
KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 fell 10 points, or 0.4%, to 2,645 as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 114 points, or 0.5%, to 24,486. The Nasdaq composite slid 18 points, or 0.3%, to 6,963. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks declined 8 points, or 0.5%, to 1,483.
HEALTH SCARE: AmerisourceBergen jumped 11% to $99.30 following the report that Walgreens Boots Alliance wants to take it over. Walgreens already owns a 26% stake in AmerisourceBergen, which is one of the largest prescription drug distributors in the U.S. and also distributes products to hospitals and other health systems. The Wall Street Journal said that reached out several weeks ago about a deal but that no offer has been made. Walgreens shares rose 1.6% to $69.54.
Separately, the Journal reported that Amazon is looking to win over hospitals and clinics to distribute a variety of medical items. Amazon shares edged up $10.77, or less than 1%, to $1,397. Dental and medical supply company Patterson sank 7.6% to $30.41. Two other distributors of prescription drugs also fell. Cardinal Health slid 4.4% to $65.04, and McKesson declined 3.2% to $144.23.
In January, Amazon announced a partnership with JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway aimed at reducing healthcare costs. It's widely believed to have designs on a larger role in the healthcare system.
ON THE REBOUND: Under Armour climbed 19.3% to $16.98 after it reported better-than-expected sales as shoe and accessory revenue picked up. The stock had plunged 50% in 2017 on top of a 30% decline in 2016.
Meal kit company Blue Apron, which had fallen hard since it went public in June, took a smaller loss than analysts expected and posted stronger revenue. The stock rose 8.5% to $3.64. It went public at $10 a share in late June.
PUMP IT UP: Nutrition supplement company GNC Holdings soared 21.4% to $5.09 after it formed a joint venture with Harbin Pharmaceutical Group of China. Harbin is investing $300 million in GNC, which will make it the company's largest shareholder.
OIL: Energy companies declined as benchmark U.S. crude fell 66 cents, or 1.1%, to $58.62 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, dropped 59 cents to $62.10 a barrel in London.
BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.85% from 2.86%.
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 107.67 yen from 108.67 yen. The euro rose to $1.2358 from $1.2284.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX shed 0.4%, and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.3%. Britain's FTSE 100 was little changed. Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 0.7%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 1.4%. South Korea's Kospi rose 1.1%
UPDATES:
8:05 a.m.: This article was updated with market prices and context.
This article was originally published at 6:55 a.m.