Healthcare companies lead stocks lower after two-day rally

HEALTH SCARE: AmerisourceBergen jumped 11% to $99.30 following the report that Walgreens Boots Alliance wants to take it over. Walgreens already owns a 26% stake in AmerisourceBergen, which is one of the largest prescription drug distributors in the U.S. and also distributes products to hospitals and other health systems. The Wall Street Journal said that reached out several weeks ago about a deal but that no offer has been made. Walgreens shares rose 1.6% to $69.54.