Stocks turn higher; bank shares lead early gains

PRICE REPORT: Excluding volatile items such as food and energy, prices paid by consumers rose 0.3% in January. That's the most in a year. Stocks started slumping Feb. 1 after reports of greater wage growth caused investors to worry about faster inflation. Inflation has been very low for years, and if that changes, it could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more rapidly. Higher interest rates act as a check on the economy by making it more expensive for businesses and individuals to borrow money.