Stocks rise, led by tech companies

Technology companies are leading stocks higher Thursday, putting the market on track for its fifth gain in a row.
A dip briefly put indexes into the red, but stocks rose again afterward.
Apple and Cisco were among the big winners in tech. Industrial companies including Boeing also rose. Energy companies continued to struggle.
The market's recent gains have erased part of the steep losses it suffered in early February.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 11 points, or 0.4%, to 2,710.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 103 points, or 0.4%, to 24,994. The Nasdaq climbed 53 points, or 0.7%, to 7,196.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.89%.
