Stocks climb higher after Federal Reserve releases minutes

Gains in technology, banks and industrial companies drove U.S. stocks higher Wednesday, placing the market on track to recoup some of its Tuesday losses. Real estate companies lagged the most. Newly released minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting of policymakers bolstered the case for the Fed to raise interest rates this year. Traders appeared to welcome the news, sending stocks higher shortly after the transcripts were released.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 24 points, or 0.9%, to 2,740 as of 2:33 p.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 232 points, or 0.9%, to 25,197. The Nasdaq jumped 87 points, or 1.2%, to 7,321. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks went up 23 points, or 1.6%, to 1,553.
THE QUOTE: "People are keeping a cautious eye on the bond market, but absent that, by and large things are going favorably," said Erik Davidson, chief investment officer for Wells Fargo Private Bank. "We're almost wrapped up with earnings season, and that's come in really strong."
FED WATCH: The minutes from last month's meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers encouraged investors. The minutes, released Wednesday, show that a majority of Fed officials at the meeting believed that improving global economic prospects and the effects of recently passed tax cuts had raised the prospect for solid economic growth and for continued interest rate increases in 2018. The Fed did not raise rates at the January meeting, which occurred before the February stock market plunge and turbulence.
TECH BUMP: Gains by several technology companies helped lift the market. The sector has been leading the market's rebound after the plunge in stocks earlier this month. Google parent Alphabet ticked up 2.7% to $1,133.93. Facebook advanced 2.6% to $180.58.
IN GEAR: Advance Auto Parts vaulted 10.9% to $116.80 after reporting better earnings than analysts expected. The stock was the biggest gainer in the S&P 500. Shares in rival auto parts retailer AutoZone rose 1.8% to $726.27.
ROOM TO GROW: Extra Space Storage climbed 3.2% to $83.35 after its results also came in ahead of forecasts.
RESTING EASY: La-Z-Boy jumped 8.1% to $31.25 after the furniture company had a better fourth quarter than analysts anticipated.
STILL HURTING: Walmart shares continued to slide Wednesday, the day after posting its biggest single-day drop in 30 years. The stock fell 2.2% to $92.
SAPPED: Devon Energy slid 9.7% to $31.29 after the energy company disclosed a smaller-than-expected profit and 2018 forecast that raised concerns with analysts.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude slipped 1 cent to $61.78 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 20 cents to $65.45 a barrel in London.
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held at 2.89%.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which is used as a benchmark for mortgages and other loans, has been rising in recent months from a low of 2.04% in September. Higher bond yields indicate investors expect more risk of inflation, and they can threaten stock prices by making bonds more appealing versus stocks.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 107.40 yen from 107.30 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.2355 from $1.2336.
METALS: Gold rose 90 cents to $1,332.10 an ounce. Silver rose 18 cents to $16.62 an ounce. Copper rose 3 cents to $3.22 a pound.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major indexes in Europe were mostly lower. Germany's DAX slipped 0.1%, while France's CAC 40 rose 0.2% and Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.5%. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.8%. The Kospi in South Korea advanced 0.6%. India's Sensex gained 0.3%. Shares in Southeast Asia were mixed. Australia's S&P ASX 200 edged up 0.1%.
UPDATES:
11:55 a.m.: This article was updated with more recent market prices, context and analyst comment.
This article was originally published at 7:25 a.m.