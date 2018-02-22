Stocks move broadly higher, led by tech firms and banks

Technology companies and banks helped drive U.S. stocks broadly higher in early trading Thursday. Bond yields declined after spiking the day before amid rekindled fears of higher interest rates. Investors were sizing up the latest company earnings news. Crude oil prices headed higher.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 11 points, or 0.4%, to 2,712 as of 9:54 a.m. EST. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 115 points, or 0.5%, to 24,913. The Nasdaq advanced 32 points, or 0.5%, to 7,250. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks went up 8 points, or 0.6%, to 1,540.
BONDS WATCH: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.92%; on Wednesday it had climbed to 2.95%, the highest level since January 2014. The jump in bond yields came after the Federal Reserve's minutes from its January policy meeting showed bullish sentiment among policymakers, confirming their intention to raise interest rates this year.
Higher yields generally hurt stock prices by making bonds more attractive compared with equities. Earlier this month, global stock markets, particularly those in the U.S., suffered big losses amid mounting concerns over the pace of inflation and Fed policy tightening.
INTO TECH: Technology companies accounted for a big slice of the market's gains in early trading. Intuit rose 2.1% to $176.93.
FINANCIALS FAVORED: Shares in banks and other financial companies rose. Banks can benefit from rising bond yields, which enable them to charge higher interest rates on loans. Bank of New York Mellon shares ticked up 1.6% to $57.37.
ENERGIZED: Investors bid up shares in Chesapeake Energy after the company's latest quarterly results exceeded analysts' estimates. The stock jumped 13.3% to $2.98.
RENT THIS: Strong earnings also gave Avis Budget Group shares a boost. The car rental company jumped 13.7% to $44.30.
TUNING OUT: Roku slumped 21.5% to $40.114 after the video streaming device company's latest guidance disappointed analysts.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 26 cents to $61.94 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 20 cents to $65.62 a barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar slid to 106.85 yen, from 107.78 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.2331, from $1.2300.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major stock indexes in Europe were lower. Germany's DAX fell 0.6%, and the CAC 40 in France lost 0.1%. The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares declined 0.9% after figures showed the British economy did not grow as strongly as initially thought during 2017. In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index slumped 1.1% and South Korea's Kospi shed 0.6%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.5%.