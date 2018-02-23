Stocks rise, led by technology companies and banks

A NEW AISLE: General Mills agreed to buy pet food maker Blue Buffalo in its first foray into pet food. The companies said General Mills will pay $40 a share, or $8 billion, and Blue Buffalo shares climbed 16.9% to $39.88 following the announcement. The company had about $1.3 billion in net sales last year. General Mills said the company is part of the steadily growing market for pet food. The Cheerios maker and many of its competitors have struggled as Americans cut back on purchases of processed foods. On Friday, General Mills stock fell 3.1% to $53.24.