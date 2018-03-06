Stocks edge up; materials firms and retailers rise

Qualcomm fell and Broadcom rose after Bloomberg News reported that Broadcom is on track to get more leverage in its effort to buy Qualcomm, which wants Broadcom to make a richer offer. Bloomberg reported that so far, directors backed by Broadcom are on pace to win six seats on Qualcomm's board. Qualcomm's current board opposes Broadcom's $117-billion bid for the company and says the price is too low; a board supported by Broadcom, on the other hand, probably would accept the offer.