Stocks open lower after Trump's economic advisor quits

Stocks opened broadly lower Wednesday after the resignation of the top economic advisor in the White House.
Investors fear that the announced resignation of Gary Cohn, who opposed President Trump on tariffs on steel and aluminum, would mean more protectionist policies from the White House.
Boeing and Caterpillar, which are both big users of metals and dependent on international trade, fell in early trading. Caterpillar lost 1.6%. Boeing retreated 1.1%.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 16 points, or 0.6%, to 2,711.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 196 points, or 0.8%, to 24,693. The Nasdaq composite went down 25 points, or 0.4%, to 7,346.
Bond yields fell slightly.