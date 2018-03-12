Stocks drift lower, erasing their early gain

Major U.S. stocks indexes gave up an early gain and were broadly lower in mid-session trading on Wall Street.
Boeing and other industrial companies fell Monday, giving back some of the ground they won late last week.
Banks were also down, but technology stocks rose. Bank of New York Mellon gave back 1.3% and Nvidia, a chipmaker, rose 2.5%.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose fell 2 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,784.
The Dow Jones industrial average declined 132 points, or 0.5%, to 25,199. The Nasdaq composite rose 25 points, or 0.3%, to 7,586.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.88%.
