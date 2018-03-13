Stocks rise after consumer prices report signals muted inflation

Stocks opened higher on Wall Street, and bond yields fell early Tuesday as investors felt relieved to see that inflation remained in check last month. The Labor Department said consumer prices increased at a modest pace.
Technology stocks and retailers, investors' favorites in recent months, were among the biggest winners in early trading.
Google's parent company, Alphabet, rose 1%. Macy's climbed 1.4%.
Qualcomm slumped 3.3% after the White House — citing national security concerns — blocked a hostile bid from rival chipmaker Broadcom to take over the company.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 13 points, or 0.5%, to 2,796.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 116 points, or 0.5%, to 25,294. The Nasdaq composite rose 38 points, or 0.5%, to 7,626.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.84%.