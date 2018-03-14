Stocks feel pressure from trade tensions; industrials slip further

U.S. stocks are mostly lower as investors' fears about tariffs and decreased international trade continue to hurt industrial companies. Banks are falling as bond yields decline, but technology companies are making gains. Department stores and other retailers are losing ground after the Commerce Department said retail sales fell in February.
KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index was down 6 points, or 0.3%, to 2,758 as of 2:05 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 141 points, or 0.6%, to 24,865. Earlier it fell as much as 338 points. The Dow comprises 30 large multinational companies and has been hit hard by concerns about tariffs this month. The Nasdaq composite rose 12 points, or 0.2%, to 7,523. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slipped 2 points, or 0.1%, to 1,590.
TRADE TROUBLES: Investors remained focused on the potential for new trade actions from President Trump and leaders in Europe warned about the risks of trade disputes. European Union head Donald Tusk urged Trump to pursue more cooperation with Europe instead of putting tariffs on European goods.
The EU wants an exemption from the tariffs on aluminum and steel imports that Trump recently announced and has said it could retaliate with tariffs of its own. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she can't predict whether those talks will succeed.
At the beginning of the month, stocks slumped after Trump announced his tariff plans. They recovered somewhat after the administration said it would grant exemptions to some countries.
Aerospace and defense giant Boeing slid 1.7% to $333.02, and it's down 6% this week. Arconic, which uses a lot of aluminum in the products it makes for aerospace companies, fell 3.2% to $24.16. Defense contractors including Raytheon and Lockheed Martin also declined, as did airlines.
Some European stock indexes fell too. France's CAC 40 gave up 0.2% and the British FTSE 100 lost 0.1%. Germany's DAX edged up 0.1%.
BONDS: Bond prices climbed, sending yields down. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.82% from 2.84%. That helped send bank stocks lower. Declining yields force down interest rates on loans such as mortgages, which hurts banks' profits. Citigroup shares fell 1.3% to $73.94. Bank of New York Mellon shares fell 1.4% to $55.16.
TECH REBOUNDS: Technology companies regained some of their Tuesday losses. Alphabet, Google's parent company, ticked up 1.5% to $1,156.57. Payment services company PayPal jumped 3.6% to $83.11.
ECONOMIC INDICATORS: Retail sales slipped 0.1% last month as car sales declined, as did purchases at gas stations and department stores. Kohl's shares slid 2.6% to $62.46. Macy's slipped 1.1% to $29.12. Discount retailer Dollar Tree fell 1.4% to $93.14.
The Commerce Department said shoppers spent more money online and at catalog retailers. Spending at restaurants, clothiers and building materials stores also increased.
Meanwhile, the Labor Department said wholesale prices rose 0.2% in February, a similar pace as the last few months. The agency said prices for services including transportation and warehousing increased. It's the latest sign that inflation remains in check.
SIGNET TARNISHED: Signet Jewelers plunged 19% to $38.83 after the jewelry retailer issued profit and sales forecasts that were weaker than analysts expected. Signet also said it intends to cut at least $200 million in spending and will sell its non-prime credit receivables. It will take a loss of about $170 million on that sale.
CHECK ENGINE LIGHT: Tesla declined 2.5% to $333.41 after Bloomberg News reported that a second senior finance executive resigned. Bloomberg said Treasurer Susan Repo left to become chief financial officer at another company. A week ago, the electric car maker said Chief Accounting Officer Eric Branderiz left "for personal reasons."
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude slipped 2 cents to $60.69 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 1 cent to $64.65 a barrel in London.
METALS: Gold fell $1.50 to $1,325.60 an ounce. Silver fell 9 cents to $16.54 an ounce. Copper rose 2 cents to $3.16 a pound.
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 106.33 yen from 106.61 yen. The euro fell to $1.2376 from $1.2397.
ASIA: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 0.9%. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.3%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.5%.