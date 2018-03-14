Stocks feel pressure from trade tensions; industrials slip further

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index was down 6 points, or 0.3%, to 2,758 as of 2:05 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 141 points, or 0.6%, to 24,865. Earlier it fell as much as 338 points. The Dow comprises 30 large multinational companies and has been hit hard by concerns about tariffs this month. The Nasdaq composite rose 12 points, or 0.2%, to 7,523. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slipped 2 points, or 0.1%, to 1,590.