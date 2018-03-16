Stocks open mostly higher as tech companies climb

Stocks opened mostly higher Friday on Wall Street as gains for technology companies were partly offset by losses in other parts of the market.
Adobe jumped 4% in early trading after reporting a strong quarter.
Jewelry retailer Tiffany slid 5% after it reported weak sales.
Hibbett Sports sank after its sales forecasts missed estimates.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,754.
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 51 points, or 0.2%, to 24,924. The Nasdaq rose 12 points, or 0.2%, to 7,494.