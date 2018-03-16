Advertisement

Stocks open mostly higher as tech companies climb

By Associated Press
Mar 16, 2018 | 7:00 AM
Stocks open mostly higher as tech companies climb
The outside of the New York Stock Exchange. (Chris Hondros / Getty Images)

Stocks opened mostly higher Friday on Wall Street as gains for technology companies were partly offset by losses in other parts of the market.

Adobe jumped 4% in early trading after reporting a strong quarter.

Advertisement

Jewelry retailer Tiffany slid 5% after it reported weak sales.

Hibbett Sports sank after its sales forecasts missed estimates.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,754.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 51 points, or 0.2%, to 24,924. The Nasdaq rose 12 points, or 0.2%, to 7,494.

Advertisement
Advertisement