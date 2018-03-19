Stocks fall as Facebook leads tech companies down

A sharp loss for Facebook is helping to pull technology companies lower as stock indexes decline in early trading.
Facebook slumped 5.3% early Monday. The company is facing new criticism following reports that a data mining firm employed by the Trump campaign improperly kept data on tens of millions of users.
Other tech companies also fell. Chipmaker Nvidia lost 1.1%.
Shopping mall owner GGP was unchanged after Reuters reported the company had received a revised takeover offer.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 17 points, or 0.6%, to 2,734.
The Dow Jones industrial average declined 174 points, or 0.7%, to 24,772. The Nasdaq slid 69 points, or 0.9%, to 7,412.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.86%.