Stocks regain some ground after Monday's stumble, but Facebook falls again

U.S. stocks were rising Tuesday as energy companies climbed with oil prices and banks moved up along with interest rates. The market was recovering some of its losses from a day ago. Other sectors including healthcare and industrials were also bouncing back. Technology stocks were mostly higher, but Facebook continued to slump after a report that the Federal Trade Commission will investigate its handling of user data, and Oracle was plunging after releasing disappointing results and forecasts.
KEEPING SCORE: After a drop of 1.4% on Monday, the S&P 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,719 as of 10 a.m. EDT. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 113 points, or 0.4%, to 24,724. The Nasdaq composite rose 24 points, or 0.3%, to 7,368. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 4 points, or 0.3%, to 1,573.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.14, or 1.8%, to $63.20 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose $1.18, or 1.8%, to $67.23 per barrel in London.
Among energy companies, Halliburton shares ticked up 1.3% to $45.26.
FED AHEAD: The Federal Reserve's leaders began a two-day policy meeting that is expected to result in an interest rate increase Wednesday. The Fed has said it expects to raise interest rates a total of three times this year, and one of the key debates on Wall Street is whether it will wind up increasing rates three times or four. The current meeting is the Fed's first since Jerome Powell became chairman, and investors will be watching his comments at a news conference Wednesday.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.88% from 2.85%. That sent interest rates higher, which enables banks to charge more money on loans.
Lincoln National shares advanced 1.2% to $76.71. Insurer AIG climbed 1.2% to $55.09. Aflac ticked up 1.3% to $45.30.
TECH REBOUNDS: Technology companies recovered some of the ground they lost the day before. Those stocks have done far better than the rest of the market since the beginning of 2017, and investors pulled away from the sector Monday as Facebook and Google's parent company Alphabet took steep losses. The sector regained some of those losses Tuesday.
Microsoft ticked up 81 cents to $93.70. Adobe Systems rose 2.9% to $228.68. Over the last 12 months, the S&P 500 technology index is up 32% while the S&P 500 itself is up almost 15%.
BUT NOT FACEBOOK: Facebook continued to skid as investors tried to assess the fallout from reports that Cambridge Analytica, a data mining firm working for President Trump's campaign, improperly obtained data on 50 million Facebook users without their permission. Bloomberg News reported that the Federal Trade Commission will investigate Facebook's handling of user data and whether it violated the terms of a 2011 agreement with the agency. Britain's information commissioner said she will seek a warrant to access Cambridge Analytica's servers.
Facebook stock fell 1.5% to $169.98. It fell almost 7% on Monday, its worst loss in four years, and early Tuesday it touched its lowest price since late September. Alphabet, which fell 3% Monday, edged up $4.45 to $1,104.52.
CLOUDY VISIONS: Investors were disappointed with Oracle's third-quarter report. The company announced a bigger profit than analysts expected, but they were less impressed once items including lower tax rates and stock repurchases were excluded. Also, sales were lower than Wall Street had forecast and the company's forecast for the fourth quarter also came up short of estimates. The stock dropped 9% to $47.28.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 106.47 yen, from 105.97 yen. The euro fell to $1.2269, from $1.2357.
OVERSEAS: France's CAC 40 gained 0.1%, and Germany's DAX added 0.2%. Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.4%. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.5% while South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng inched up 0.1%.