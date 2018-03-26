Stocks rise sharply as trade war fears ease; the Dow jumps more than 400 points

POTENTIAL COMPROMISE: China's government said it is open to negotiating with Washington after a news report indicating that U.S. officials have submitted a list of market-opening requests. A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, didn't confirm the report by the Wall Street Journal but said at a regular briefing, "Our door for dialogue and discussion is always open." The Journal said U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and China's economic czar, Vice Premier Liu He, were leading negotiations. It said American market-opening requests as a possible condition of a settlement covered the auto, finance and semiconductor industries.