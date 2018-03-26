Stocks rise sharply as trade war fears ease; the Dow jumps more than 400 points

U.S. stocks rose sharply in early trading Monday as the market made up some of its huge losses from last week. The broad gains sent the Dow Jones industrial average up more than 400 points; last week, the Dow sank more than 1,400 points.
Investors drew encouragement from signs that the United States and China are open to negotiating to avert a potential trade war. Technology and financial stocks, which took some of the biggest losses last week, accounted for much of the market's broad gains.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 43 points, or 1.7%, to 2,631 as of 10:07 a.m. EDT. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 429 points, or 1.8%, to 23,962. The Nasdaq jumped 129 points, or 1.9%, to 7,121. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks ticked up 15 points, or 1.1%, to 1,526.
TARIFFS AND TRADE: Last week, global stock markets fell sharply amid fears of a trade war after President Trump announced duties on $60 billion worth of Chinese goods in a dispute over technology policy. On Friday, Beijing released a list of $3 billion worth of U.S. goods targeted for possible retaliation over a U.S. tariff hike on steel and aluminum imports. That prompted fears the spat might depress trade worldwide and set back the global economic recovery.
POTENTIAL COMPROMISE: China's government said it is open to negotiating with Washington after a news report indicating that U.S. officials have submitted a list of market-opening requests. A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, didn't confirm the report by the Wall Street Journal but said at a regular briefing, "Our door for dialogue and discussion is always open." The Journal said U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and China's economic czar, Vice Premier Liu He, were leading negotiations. It said American market-opening requests as a possible condition of a settlement covered the auto, finance and semiconductor industries.
TECH RALLY: Technology companies recouped some of the sectors lefty losses last week. Microsoft jumped 5.9% to $92.32.
BETTING ON BANKS: Financial stocks surged as bond yields rose. Higher yields are good for banks, because they drive up interest rates on mortgages and other loans, making them more profitable for lenders. Bank of America shares climbed 3.3% to $30.13.
ON THE WAY OUT: Lowe's leaped 7.1% to $89.68 after the home-improvement retailer said Chairman and Chief Executive Robert Niblock is retiring.
NOT SAVING FACE: Facebook continued to slide — falling 1.6% to $156.87 — as the social media giant faces new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.84% from Friday's 2.81%.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 28 cents to $65.60 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 23 cents to $69.58 in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 105.20 yen, from 104.82 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.2431, from $1.2367.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX was up 0.2%, and France's CAC-40 added and Britain's FTSE 100 both gained 0.3%. In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng both rose 0.7%. Seoul's Kospi gained 0.8%. India's Sensex rose 0.3%. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 fell 0.5%.
UPDATES:
7:25 a.m.: This article was updated with market prices and context.
This article was originally published at 6:55 a.m.