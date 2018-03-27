Stocks are mostly down after midsession gains fade

The major U.S. stock indexes are veering mostly lower Tuesday after gains from earlier in the session faded away. Technology stocks and retailers did the most to pull the market down. Safer-play stocks such as utilities, real estate companies and makers of consumer products were holding up better. The market is coming off its best day in more than two years, which in turn followed last week's steep slide.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 5 points, or 0.2%, at 2,652 as of 2 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 33 points, or 0.1%, to 24,233. It jumped 669 points a day earlier. The Nasdaq slumped 85 points, or 1.2%, to 7,134. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slid 10 points, or 0.7%, to 1,532.
TWEET THIS: Twitter dropped 7.7% to $29.45 after Citron Research said it was shorting the social media portal, citing Twitter's reliance on licensing its users' data. The remarks come ahead of a Senate hearing on data privacy set for next month.
Facebook, whose shares have been hit hard recently amid heightened government scrutiny into the social media giant's collection of users' private data, also declined, sliding 3.6% to $154.23. Facebook has lost 20% of its value since hitting a record high Feb. 1.
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Tesla fell 4.4% to $290.65 on news that the National Transportation Safety Board has sent two investigators to look into a fatal crash and fire Friday in California that involved a Tesla electric SUV. The agency said on Twitter that it's not clear whether the Tesla Model X was operating on its semi-autonomous control system, called Autopilot, at the time of the crash.
ECONOMIC SNAPSHOTS: The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index slipped to 127.7 this month, down from 130 in February, which was the highest reading since November 2000. The business research group's index measures consumers' assessment of current conditions and their outlook for the next six months.
Separately, the latest Standard & Poor's CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index shows prices jumped 6.2% in January from a year earlier, pushed up by a persistent shortage of homes for sale.
PHARMA DEAL: U.S.-listed shares of British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline rose 3.5% to $38.74 after the company agreed to buy out its Swiss partner Novartis in their consumer health joint venture for $13 billion in cash.
BANNER QUARTER: Red Hat shares climbed 3% to $157.64 after the software company reported strong fourth-quarter results.
GOOD CHEMISTRY: Chemours rose 2.5% to $48.64 as investors welcomed the chemical supply company's new fiscal year earnings outlook.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 14 cents to $65.41 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, slipped 2 cents to $69.50.
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.81% from 2.85%.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 105.77 yen from 105.22 yen. The euro fell to $1.2412 from $1.2455.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE 100 both rose 1.6%, and France's CAC 40 gained 1%. In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 2.7%, South Korea's Kospi rose 0.6%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.8%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7%.