Stocks edge lower in early trading on Wall Street

Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street as losses in technology companies and retailers offset gains elsewhere in the market.
Apple fell 1.3% and chipmaker Intel lost 2.4% early Wednesday. Amazon slumped 4.1%.
Bank of America and Merck each rose 1%. Facebook, which has been pummeled in recent days over privacy concerns, edged up 0.3%.
The S&P 500 index fell 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,604.
The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 22 points, or 0.1%, to 23,830. The Nasdaq composite lost 74 points, or 1%, to 6,935.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.75%.