Stocks jump late in the day, regaining some ground lost on trade-war fears

The Nasdaq, which set its most recent record high March 12, has fallen 7.5% in just three weeks. Some of the market's woes stem from the fact that several of the largest technology companies have come under fire at the same time. Facebook is still deep in the fallout of an ever-widening privacy scandal, and if the government decides to regulate online consumer data in new ways, that also might affect Alphabet, Google's parent company, as well as smaller social media companies such as Twitter and Snap.