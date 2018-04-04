Advertisement

Stocks drop sharply as U.S.-China trade dispute escalates

By Associated Press
Apr 04, 2018 | 7:00 AM
Stocks drop sharply as U.S.-China trade dispute escalates
A logo for the New York Stock Exchange is displayed above the trading floor. (Mark Lennihan / Associated Press)

Stocks opened sharply lower on Wall Street on Wednesday as an escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China poses a threat to global economic growth and corporate profits.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 500 points at the open, with the energy, industrial and materials sectors leading the decline.

Advertisement

Deere & Co. fell 4.3%, and Caterpillar dropped almost 3%. Boeing was down 3.3%.

The sell-off began after China announced a list of U.S. products that might be subject to a 25% tariff in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.

China retaliates against U.S. tariffs, escalates trade war »

European and Asian markets also fell sharply.

Gold, considered a haven investment, rose nearly 1%.

Advertisement
Advertisement