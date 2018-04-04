Stocks drop sharply as U.S.-China trade dispute escalates

Stocks opened sharply lower on Wall Street on Wednesday as an escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China poses a threat to global economic growth and corporate profits.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 500 points at the open, with the energy, industrial and materials sectors leading the decline.
Deere & Co. fell 4.3%, and Caterpillar dropped almost 3%. Boeing was down 3.3%.
The sell-off began after China announced a list of U.S. products that might be subject to a 25% tariff in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.
European and Asian markets also fell sharply.
Gold, considered a haven investment, rose nearly 1%.