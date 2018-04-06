Stocks fall as Trump and China ramp up trade war

Stocks on Wall Street opened lower Friday after President Trump proposed more tariffs on Chinese goods and China said it would "counterattack with great strength" if he followed through, adding that negotiations are impossible.
Industrial companies were especially hard hit by the escalation in trade tensions. Aerospace giant Boeing fell 1.1%.
And there wasn't much for investors to like in the government's latest jobs report. Employers added 103,000 jobs last month, the weakest showing in months, and January's and February's numbers were also revised lower.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 11 points, or 0.4%, to 2,651.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 152 points, or 0.6%, to 24,347. The Nasdaq composite declined 20 points, or 0.3%, to 7,056.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.80%.