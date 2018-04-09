Advertisement

Stocks open higher, led by tech firms and banks

By Associated Press
Apr 09, 2018 | 6:55 AM
The facade of the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew / Associated Press)

Stocks opened solidly higher on Wall Street on Monday, led by gains in big technology companies.

Apple rose 1.4% in early trading, and Microsoft climbed 1.1%.

Banks were also higher as bond yields rose. JPMorgan Chase stock was up 1.1%.

The early gains erased some of the market's losses from last week.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 14 points, or 0.6%, to 2,618.

The Dow Jones industrial average increased 166 points, or 0.7%, to 24,095. The Nasdaq composite advanced 57 points, or 0.8%, to 6,970.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.80%.

