Stocks open higher, led by tech firms and banks

Stocks opened solidly higher on Wall Street on Monday, led by gains in big technology companies.
Apple rose 1.4% in early trading, and Microsoft climbed 1.1%.
Banks were also higher as bond yields rose. JPMorgan Chase stock was up 1.1%.
The early gains erased some of the market's losses from last week.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 14 points, or 0.6%, to 2,618.
The Dow Jones industrial average increased 166 points, or 0.7%, to 24,095. The Nasdaq composite advanced 57 points, or 0.8%, to 6,970.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.80%.