Bank stocks slip; oil price climbs to 3-year high

DEAL DISAPPOINTMENT: Medical and security imaging equipment maker Analogic agreed to be bought by Altaris Capital Partners for $84 a share, or $1.05 billion. That was much less than investors had hoped for, and the stock dropped 13% to $83.55. It spiked from about $84 in March to as much as $96 a share Tuesday on reports the company might be acquired. Analogic noted that its stock was trading at $67 a share in June, when it said it would consider a sale and other options.