Stocks edge up as attention turns to earnings season

Big profit reports from several banks Friday reminded markets that already healthy earnings for U.S. companies are climbing even higher, and the Standard & Poor's 500 index rose to put itself on track to close out its best week in a month and a half.
Stocks around the world also climbed Friday, the day after President Trump asked trade officials to consider the possibility of returning to talks on a free trade agreement for countries around the Pacific. The move surprised investors, who have been worried that increasingly protectionist countries may embark on a trade war that would inflict collateral damage on corporate profits.
KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 rose 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,672 as of 9:55 a.m. Eastern time. It's on pace for a 2.6% gain this week, its best since early March.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 64 points, or 0.3%, to 24,547, and the Nasdaq composite rose 13 points, or 0.2%, to 7,153.
EARNINGS POWER: Markets have been volatile in recent weeks as investors weigh how seriously to take the threat of a trade war. But those concerns relate to how much corporate profits will be affected in the future. At present, earnings are surging.
JPMorgan Chase said Friday morning that its profit jumped 35% from a year earlier. Most of the gains came from higher interest rates, which mean banks are charging more for loans, and from a lower tax bill after Washington's recent overhaul of the tax code.
Across the S&P 500, analysts came into this earnings season expecting companies to report a 17% jump in profits per share. That would be the strongest growth in seven years, and analysts say it could wrest the market's attention back to what they say are healthy underlying fundamentals. Over the long term, stock prices tend to track the ups and downs of corporate earnings.
BROAD SUPPORT: Broadcom rose 3.5% to $247.83, one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500, after the technology company said it will repurchase up to $12 billion of its stock. By taking shares off the market, such buybacks can result in higher earnings per share for companies.
COMMODITIES: Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 4 cents to $67.11 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 9 cents to $72.11 a barrel.
YIELDS: The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged down to 2.83% from 2.84%. The two-year yield held steady at 2.35%, and the 30-year yield ticked down to 3.04% from 3.05%.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 107.62 Japanese yen from 107.23 yen. The euro slipped to $1.2328 from $1.2329, and the British pound rose to $1.4266 from $1.4225.
MARKETS ABROAD: In Europe, France's CAC 40 rose 0.4%, Germany's DAX gained 0.6%, and the FTSE 100 in London edged up 0.1%.
Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.6%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.5%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged down 0.1%.