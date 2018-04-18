Stocks rise modestly as earnings reports come in; oil prices surge

TRADE TENSIONS: China imposed preliminary anti-dumping tariffs of 178.6% on U.S. sorghum. The United States told the World Trade Organization it has agreed to discuss with China the Trump administration's tariff increases on steel and other Chinese goods. President Trump has threatened to raise tariffs on up to $150 billion worth of Chinese goods due to disputes over technology policy, market access and Beijing's trade surplus with the United States. China responded with its own list of U.S. goods for retaliation. Investors worry other governments might raise their own import barriers.