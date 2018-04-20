Stocks veer broadly lower; tech shares tumble

U.S. stocks veered broadly lower in morning trading Friday, extending the market's modest losses from the day earlier. Technology stocks accounted for a big part of the slide. Healthcare stocks and consumer goods companies also declined. Energy companies fell along with the price of crude oil.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 21 points, or 0.8%, to 2,671 as of 11:18 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 216 points, or 0.9%, to 24,448. The Nasdaq composite dropped 76 points, or 1.1%, to 7,161. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 6 points, or 0.4%, to 1,567.

TECH TUMBLE: Several technology companies were trading lower, extending the sector's losses this week. Apple led the slide, declining 3.6% to $166.60.

NOT PLAYING: Mattel slid 5.6% to $12.70 after the struggling toy maker said CEO Margo Georgiadis is stepping down and is being succeeded by a company director and former studio executive.

MISSTEP: Skechers USA plunged 29% to $29.80 after the footwear company issued a second-quarter forecast that was far weaker than analysts expected.

DRILLED: Stanley Black & Decker dropped 5.6% to $145.85 after the tool company said that commodities costs rose in the first quarter and that sales of outdoor products got off to a slow start.

SURPRISING RESULTS: General Electric climbed 4% to $14.55 after the conglomerate reported quarterly results that beat Wall Street's expectations.

BUYING & SELLING: Kroger rose 1.9% after the supermarket operator sold its convenience store business and agreed to buy back $1.2 billion in stock from Goldman Sachs.

ENERGY: Crude oil prices fell as representatives from OPEC nations and allied oil ministers met in Saudi Arabia to discuss their agreement to maintain cuts to production in a bid to keep prices up. Benchmark U.S. crude dropped 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $68 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, slid 40 cents, or 0.5%, to $73.38 a barrel in London.

The decline in oil prices pulled energy-sector stocks down. Range Resources lost 4.4% to $13.62.

BOND YIELDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.93% from 2.91%.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 107.64 yen from 107.41 yen. The euro fell to $1.2276 from $1.2337. The pound weakened to $1.4023 from $1.4078 after the Bank of England's governor cast some doubts about the possibility of a rate increase next month.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX slipped 0.3%, while France's CAC 40 gained 0.2%. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.4%. Asian stock indexes finished lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.1%, South Korea's Kospi lost 0.4%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.9%.