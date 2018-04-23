Stock indexes are flat; bond yields, at four-year highs, rise further

MISFIT TOYS: Hasbro said its revenue plunged 16% in the first quarter, a far bigger decline than Wall Street expected, as toymakers continue to struggle following the demise of Toys R Us. Hasbro said it took a loss over the last three months, and its stock fell 0.9% to $82.14. Mattel shares fell 0.6% to $12.89. Both have been hit hard by Toys R Us' woes, which is taking away prime display space nationwide.