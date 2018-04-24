10-year Treasury bond yield hits 3% milestone, and earnings reports lift stocks

U.S. stocks are higher Tuesday morning as investors applaud strong first-quarter results from companies including machinery maker Caterpillar, appliance maker Whirlpool and Fifth Third Bancorp. Smaller companies made big gains, an optimistic sign for the U.S. economy. Bond yields continue to rise and the 10-year Treasury note reached 3% for the first time in more than four years. Alphabet, Google's parent company, slid after it reported greater revenue but also an increase in spending.