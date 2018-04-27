Advertisement

Stocks edge up; Amazon soars

By Associated Press
Apr 27, 2018 | 7:00 AM
Souvenir license plates for sale are displayed in front of the New York Stock Exchange. (Kathy Willens / Associated Press)

Stocks opened slightly higher thanks to gains for technology giants Amazon and Microsoft. Asian markets climbed after a landmark summit of leaders from North and South Korea.

Amazon shares soared 7.3% thanks to its bigger-than-expected profit in the first quarter.

Microsoft jumped 3.6% and Intel rose 3.7% after both companies' results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Charter Communications plunged 14.2% as investors were disappointed with the cable company's results, which included a decline in video subscribers.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4%, to 2,677.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 9 points, or 0.1%, to 24,337. The Nasdaq jumped 71 points, or 1%, to 7,188.

