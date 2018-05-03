U.S. stocks sink again as banks and healthcare companies slide

HITTING THE SKIDS: Tesla tumbled 6.6% to $281.86 after the electric car maker said it lost $745 million in the first quarter as it is still struggling to produce more of its lower-cost Model 3 sedan. The company has $9.5 billion in long-term debt, and some experts are wondering if Tesla will be able to pay all of its bills because of the repeated losses. The company said it plans to defer some spending.