Stocks climb; Apple surges after Warren Buffett buys more shares

TRADE TALKS: The Trump administration asked China to reduce its trade deficit with the U.S. by $200 billion by the end of 2020, striking an assertive stance in talks aimed at averting a trade war between the world's largest economies. The U.S. also wants China to immediately stop providing subsidies to certain industries listed in a key industrial plan and end some of its policies related to technology transfers, a key source of tension underlying the dispute. The trade tensions have rattled investors, but many market watchers think the two sides will eventually come to a deal that doesn't disrupt trade much.