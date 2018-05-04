Stocks climb; Apple surges after Warren Buffett buys more shares

U.S. stocks were rising Friday as Apple neared an all-time high, leading a rally for technology companies. Retailers and most other groups of stocks were also up. A slightly disappointing April jobs report didn't have much effect on the market. Trade talks between the United States and China ended without a deal, but that wasn't a big surprise to Wall Street.
Apple rose after billionaire investor Warren Buffett said his company Berkshire Hathaway bought more of Apple's stock.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 19 points, or 0.7%, to 2,649 at 11:15 a.m. EDT. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 210 points, or 0.9%, to 24,140. The Nasdaq composite jumped 83 points, or 1.2%, to 7,171. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks advanced 11 points, or 0.8%, to 1,558.
POLISHED: Apple rose 3.3% to $182.75 after Buffett told CNBC that Berkshire Hathaway bought an additional 75 million shares in the tech giant, bringing his conglomerate's Apple stock ownership to more than 240 million shares. Buffett told CNBC about the purchase ahead of Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting this weekend.
Apple has climbed 12.5% this week after the company reported solid results at the start of the year and investors were pleased with its forecast of solid iPhone sales. It also raised its dividend and announced a big stock repurchase.
Elsewhere in the technology industry, Microsoft rose 1% to $94.98.
Strong earnings reports helped other companies. Video game maker Activision Blizzard climbed 4.3% to $69.67. The stock slipped Thursday afternoon after Activision's results were released early. Burger chain Shake Shack surged 22% to $58.04. Music streaming company Pandora Media advanced 22.3% to $7.04. Weight Watchers rose 6.5% to $74.27.
JOBS: U.S. employers stepped up hiring modestly in April, and the hiring estimate from March was revised higher. That's evidence the economy remains resilient even though some businesses are worried about trade tensions. Although many employers say it's difficult to find qualified workers, they have yet to significantly boost pay in most industries. Average hourly earnings rose 2.6% from a year earlier, which roughly matched analyst estimates.
TRADE TALKS: The Trump administration asked China to reduce its trade deficit with the U.S. by $200 billion by the end of 2020, striking an assertive stance in talks aimed at averting a trade war between the world's largest economies. The U.S. also wants China to immediately stop providing subsidies to certain industries listed in a key industrial plan and end some of its policies related to technology transfers, a key source of tension underlying the dispute. The trade tensions have rattled investors, but many market watchers think the two sides will eventually come to a deal that doesn't disrupt trade much.
NEWELL RENEWAL: Newell Brands agreed to sell its disposable cups and cutlery business to Novolex Holdings for $2.2 billion after taxes, and its stock rose 3.8% to $27.70. Newell's products include Sharpie markers, Calphalon cookware and Rubbermaid. It's trying to simplify its business after it bought consumer products company Jarden for about $13 billion two years ago, but since then it's fallen short on sales projections and lost billions of dollars in market value.
UNDERPOWERED: Engineering and construction company Fluor plunged 21.1% to $46.53 after it slashed its profit forecast because a gas-fired power project suffered "continued challenges." The company took an unexpected loss in the first quarter and now expects a profit of $2.10 to $2.50 per share for the year, down from $3.10 to $3.50 per share.
BONDS: Bond prices rose early, then gave up that gain. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was flat at 2.95%. That helped banks recover from an early loss. Lower bond yields mean lower rates for mortgages and other types of loans, which reduces profits for banks.
OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 0.9% to $69.04 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 0.4% to $73.93 per barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 109.15 yen, from 109.73 yen. The euro fell to $1.1930, from $1.1993.
OVERSEAS: Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.8%, and so did the DAX in Germany. France's CAC 40 rose less than 0.1%. The South Korean Kospi sank 1%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 1.3%. Markets in Japan remained closed for a public holiday.