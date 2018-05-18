Stocks barely budge; Campbell Soup and Nordstrom drop, and oil slides

U.S. stock indexes were nearly flat in morning trading Friday after falling modestly the day before. Banks, technology and energy companies fell, offsetting gains by industrial stocks. Bond prices rose, sending yields lower.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,716 as of 11:39 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 35 points, or 0.1%, to 24,749. The Nasdaq composite fell 7 points, or 0.1%, to 7,375. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks ticked up 1 point, or 0.1%, to 1,627. Rising and falling stocks were evenly split on the New York Stock Exchange.
CHOPPY WEEK: After a strong start to the month, markets have been choppy this week as investors turned the page on the first-quarter earnings reporting season and weighed the implications of rising interest rates and the ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China. The countries, which have threatened tariffs on each other, were holding discussions aimed at averting a trade war between the world's two biggest economies.
THE QUOTE: "Markets are taking a little bit of a breather and waiting for something to happen before reacting," said Veronica Willis, investment strategy analyst for Wells Fargo Investment Institute. "They still don't know what to expect, what kind of compromises may be made between the U.S. and China in terms of trade."
SOUP'S OFF: Campbell Soup plunged 10.2% to $35.22 after the packaged foods company lowered its profit forecast and said its chief executive, Denise Morrison, was retiring effective immediately.
NOT A GOOD LOOK: Nordstrom tumbled 9.3% to $46.20 after the upscale department store chain said sales at established stores, a key metric for retailers, showed meager gains in the first quarter.
FALLING SHORT: Applied Materials retreated 8.3% to $49.46 after the maker of chipmaking equipment forecast revenue for the current quarter that was below Wall Street's estimates.
ON THE RISE: Industrials stocks rose. Deere & Co. advanced 5.1% to $154.37 after the company forecast 35% growth in equipment sales for its third quarter.
PAYING UP: PayPal Holdings rose 2.6% to $81.26 on news that the company is buying Stockholm-based payment processing start-up iZettle for $2.2 billion with the aim of expanding into Europe and Latin America.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 12 cents to $71.37 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oil, rose 5 cents to $79.35 a barrel in London.
The slide in U.S. oil prices was a drag on energy stocks. Range Resources shares fell 2.7% to $15.25.
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.07% from 3.12%. The pullback in bond yields, which affect interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, weighed on bank stocks. Citigroup shares fell 1.3% to $70.62.
CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 110.72 yen from 110.75 yen. The euro weakened to $1.1768 from $1.1799.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major indexes in Europe fell. Germany's DAX lost 0.3%, while France's CAC 40 slipped 0.1%. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.2%. Asian stock markets finished mostly higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.4%, and South Korea's Kospi index rose 0.5%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.3%.