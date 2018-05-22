Stocks edge up; technology companies and banks rise

DRIVE ON: The government of China said it will reduce auto import duties effective July 1 following pledges to buy more U.S. goods and end restrictions on foreign ownership in the industry. The Finance Ministry said charges for many imported vehicles will be cut from 25% to 15% to promote development of the Chinese industry and increase availability of goods for consumers. China is the world's biggest auto market by number of vehicles sold. Purchases of SUVs, sedans and minivans totaled 24.7 million units in 2017, compared with 17.2 million for the United States, the No. 2 market.