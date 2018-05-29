U.S. stocks tumble on worries about Europe's stability

U.S. stocks tumbled Tuesday — falling the most in more than a month — as they joined a global selloff sparked by concern that Italy's political woes will destabilize Europe. Treasuries surged, oil plunged and the yen rallied.
Selling in American equities speeded up after European shares closed with their worst drop since March. Bank shares paced the rout as the 10-year Treasury yield sank. The dollar climbed as the euro plunged to its lowest since July 2017. Stock volatility soared and investors sought haven assets from the yen to the Swiss franc.
The prospect that Italy might need a fresh election that could be a referendum on the nation's inclusion in the eurozone rattled global financial markets. Though U.S. assets looked like they'd avoid the worst of the selling, the risk-off tone gripped investors as European markets staggered to an ugly close. Investors are also keeping an eye on geopolitical issues, with the Trump administration giving conflicting signals on talks with North Korea and plowing ahead with plans for tariffs on Chinese goods.
Political turmoil in Italy is rekindling memories of the eurozone's woes of the last decade, and caution is spilling over into global markets. Pro- and anti-European forces are at loggerheads in Rome, with another election expected as early as September after parties failed to form a government in the wake of a poll in March.
"The political situation in Italy is troublesome and then you get broader concerns about the strength of the euro market in general and that in turn maybe has some people thinking maybe the Fed here in the U.S. slows down on raising rates," Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at Oakbrook Investments, said by phone. "That's been a big pillar for the financials overall, that rates will continue to rise and their margins will continue to improve because of that."
Elsewhere, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index slipped as shares of iPhone screen makers slumped on a report that Apple Inc. is shifting to next-generation technology. The Topix index posted its longest losing streak since September 2016. Many Southeast Asian markets were closed for holidays Tuesday, including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.
Some key events to watch this week:
EU trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross are scheduled to meet Wednesday in an informal World Trade Organization ministerial gathering in Paris. The U.S. employment report for May is due Friday. It's the last before the June Fed meeting. Automakers report May U.S. sales the same day. Also Friday: China's stock market joins MSCI Inc.'s global indexes. On Saturday, Ross will travel to Beijing for more talks with Vice Premier Liu He on topics including ZTE Corp. and trade.
The main moves in markets:
Stocks
The Standard & Poor's 500 index declined 1.4% as of 12:22 p.m. EDT, dropping below its 100-day moving average for the first time since May 9. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank 1.4% to its lowest since April. Britain's FTSE 100 Index fell 1.3%, the most since March. Germany's DAX Index decreased 1.5%, the most since the end of March. The MSCI Emerging Market Index slid 1.2% to the lowest since December 2017.
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% to the highest in more than five months. The euro sank 0.6% to $1.1554, the weakest in more than 10 months. The British pound declined 0.5% to $1.3250, the weakest in about six months. The Japanese yen climbed 0.8% to 108.58 per dollar, the strongest in five weeks.
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 13 basis points to 2.80%, reaching the lowest since April 11. Germany's 10-year yield dipped eight basis points to 0.28%. Britain's 10-year yield fell 13 basis points to 1.197%. Italy's 10-year yield climbed 48 basis points to 3.164%.
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude declined 2.7% to $66.06 a barrel, reaching the lowest in four weeks. Gold rose 0.4% to $1,304.49 an ounce.