Stocks open slightly higher on Wall Street

Jun 11, 2018 | 7:00 AM
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Stocks opened barely higher Monday on some corporate-deal news. There was little immediate response to the turbulent end of the Group of 7 meeting.

Physician services provider Envision Healthcare rose 2.6% after KKR agreed to buy it for about $10 billion.

Building materials supplier USG rose 3.8% after Germany's Knauf agreed to buy it for $7 billion.

The G-7 meeting ended Saturday with President Trump withdrawing from a group statement on trade and criticizing Canada's prime minister.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 1 point, or 0.1%, to 2,780

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 12 points, or 0.1%, to 25,327. The Nasdaq composite edged up 4 points, or 0.1%, to 7,649.

