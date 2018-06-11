Stocks open slightly higher on Wall Street

Stocks opened barely higher Monday on some corporate-deal news. There was little immediate response to the turbulent end of the Group of 7 meeting.
Physician services provider Envision Healthcare rose 2.6% after KKR agreed to buy it for about $10 billion.
Building materials supplier USG rose 3.8% after Germany's Knauf agreed to buy it for $7 billion.
The G-7 meeting ended Saturday with President Trump withdrawing from a group statement on trade and criticizing Canada's prime minister.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 1 point, or 0.1%, to 2,780
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 12 points, or 0.1%, to 25,327. The Nasdaq composite edged up 4 points, or 0.1%, to 7,649.