Stocks decline as investors focus on U.S.-China trade tensions

U.S.-CHINA TARIFFS: On Friday, President Trump said the U.S. will put tariffs of up to 25% on some Chinese imports starting in July. Those tariffs target industrial and agricultural machinery, aerospace parts and communications technology. China said it will raise import duties on $34 billion worth of American goods, including soybeans, electric cars and whiskey. Also on Friday the Trump administration launched an investigation into whether tariffs are needed on automobiles imported to the U.S. as talks with Canada and Mexico over the North American Trade Agreement stalled.